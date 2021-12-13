Tornado Relief Efforts

We are adding this page to assist those wishing to help in any way they can to help those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that occurred overnight on December 10-11, 2021

Volunteer

***Advisory: Please avoid obstructing search and rescue efforts by calling/checking-in beforehand***

Kentucky Emergency Management – Fill out the volunteer/donate link here

Kentucky Red Cross

Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, 51 College St., Bremen, KY 42325, 270-525-6002

Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY, 270-821-2000

Support pets/stray animals in need

The Humane Society Animal Rescue & Response Team

Kentucky Humane Society

Foster a pet or donate to these local shelters:

Report Price Gouging

It’s illegal for retailers to bump up the prices of certain things during an emergency. If you see it happening you can report it online or call 1-888-432-9257. Per the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, goods and services in this prohibition include: consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.

(Source: WFPL Louisville)

14 U-Haul Stores Offering 30 Days Free Storage after Tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Dec. 13, 2021) — Six regional U-Haul® companies are offering 30 days of free self-storage at a combined 14 facilities across two states to persons impacted by the tornadoes that devastated multiple communities last Friday night.

Many residential and commercial properties sustained damage or were destroyed in the storms. Numerous fatalities were reported. Thousands remain without heat and water. Accessibility to local storage units can play a small part in the recovery process.

Among the participating stores is U-Haul of Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield, where a tornado tragically leveled much of the western Kentucky town.

“These tornadoes tore through homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, and impacted a lot of lives,” said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. “We want to help. As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month.”

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

KENTUCKY

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.

4425 Dixie Hwy.

Elsmere, KY 41018

(859) 342-8170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington

1200 E. New Circle Road

Lexington, KY 40505

(859) 252-7596

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station

2425 Merchant St.

Lexington, KY 40511

(859) 309-5729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah

2170 Irvin Cobb Drive

Paducah, KY 42003

(270) 442-9186

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff

501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.

Radcliff, KY 40160

(270) 351-2355

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.