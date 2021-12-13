Tornado Relief Efforts
We are adding this page to assist those wishing to help in any way they can to help those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that occurred overnight on December 10-11, 2021
Monetary Donations
Kentucky Red Cross:
Donate online here Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)
Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief
Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief
Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund
Donate clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies
*Suggested donations include gas, generators, storage bins/totes, flash lights, head lamps, batteries, utility gloves, phone chargers, gas cans, socks, undergarments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, toiletries, paper towels, plastic utensils, paper plates, feminine hygiene products, baby formula, diapers, wipes, water, non-perishable foods.
The Salvation Army Kentucky/Tennessee Division
Redemption City Church, 104 Railroad Ave., Dawson Springs KY, 270-425-4310
Dawson Spring High School, 317 Eli St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 2941 Highland Lick Rd, Russellville, KY
Water drive at Pritchard Community Center, 404 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (need cases of bottled water)
Felix Martin Hall, 501 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Greenville, KY. 42345
Hope 2 All Food Pantry, 307 W. Mose Rager Blvd. Drakesboro, KY 42337
Henderson County Schools/Henderson Police Department, 735 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY (will fill a bus to deliver to Dawson Springs, can drop off 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Oh Sew Sweet Boutique, 210 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Ky.
Volunteer
***Advisory: Please avoid obstructing search and rescue efforts by calling/checking-in beforehand***
Kentucky Emergency Management – Fill out the volunteer/donate link here
Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, 51 College St., Bremen, KY 42325, 270-525-6002
Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY, 270-821-2000
Support pets/stray animals in need
The Humane Society Animal Rescue & Response Team
Foster a pet or donate to these local shelters:
Report Price Gouging
It’s illegal for retailers to bump up the prices of certain things during an emergency. If you see it happening you can report it online or call 1-888-432-9257. Per the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, goods and services in this prohibition include: consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.
(Source: WFPL Louisville)
14 U-Haul Stores Offering 30 Days Free Storage after Tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Dec. 13, 2021) — Six regional U-Haul® companies are offering 30 days of free self-storage at a combined 14 facilities across two states to persons impacted by the tornadoes that devastated multiple communities last Friday night.
Many residential and commercial properties sustained damage or were destroyed in the storms. Numerous fatalities were reported. Thousands remain without heat and water. Accessibility to local storage units can play a small part in the recovery process.
Among the participating stores is U-Haul of Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield, where a tornado tragically leveled much of the western Kentucky town.
“These tornadoes tore through homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, and impacted a lot of lives,” said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. “We want to help. As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month.”
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:
KENTUCKY
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.
4425 Dixie Hwy.
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-8170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington
1200 E. New Circle Road
Lexington, KY 40505
(859) 252-7596
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station
2425 Merchant St.
Lexington, KY 40511
(859) 309-5729
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah
2170 Irvin Cobb Drive
Paducah, KY 42003
(270) 442-9186
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff
501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
(270) 351-2355
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.